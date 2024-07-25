Timothee Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan in First 'A Complete Unknown' Trailer

Searchlight Pictures Movie

The first trailer for James Mangold's upcoming biopic has arrived, showcasing the 'Dune' actor's remarkable transformation into iconic folk singer-songwriter.

AceShowbiz - The first trailer of "A Complete Unknown" has dropped, offering a glimpse into Timothee Chalamet's impressive transformation into folk legend Bob Dylan. Directed by James Mangold, known for "Walk the Line", this biographical drama is set to take audiences on a lyrical journey through Dylan's ascension to stardom from his arrival in Greenwich Village, New York, in 1961 with just a guitar and $12 in his pocket, to his momentous electric performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

In a scene that encapsulates Dylan's early days, Chalamet performs Dylan's 1962 classic "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall". This touching rendition isn't mere lip-syncing. Chalamet, who took vocal lessons for the role, performs the song himself. Director Mangold praised Chalamet's dedication, stating, "If Timmy's brave enough to stand out there and make himself vulnerable, throwing himself at this, I should be brave enough to stand behind the camera and shoot."

Central to the narrative is Dylan's complex love life, featuring a love triangle between Chalamet's Dylan, Elle Fanning's Sylvie Russo (a fictional character inspired by Suze Rotolo), and Monica Barbaro's Joan Baez. The film revisits Dylan's pivotal moments in New York, showcasing landmarks such as Cafe Wha? and the Chelsea Hotel, where his career began to gain momentum.

The cast is star-studded, with Edward Norton portraying Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, and Dan Fogler as Dylan's manager Albert Grossman. The film, originally titled "Going Electric", is based on Elijah Wald's 2015 book "Dylan Goes Electric", and captures the cultural upheaval Dylan sparked within the folk music community.

"A Complete Unknown" isn't just another biopic. It's a tribute to the ever-evolving, ever-enigmatic Bob Dylan. With Dylan himself serving as an executive producer, providing feedback and notes on the script, the film strives for authenticity and depth.

Chalamet's role in "A Complete Unknown" follows his impressive performances in "Wonka" and "Dune: Part Two", setting the stage for another potentially Oscar-worthy portrayal. Set to release in December, "A Complete Unknown" invites audiences young and old to experience the meteoric rise of a musical phenomenon who forever changed American culture.