Eva Amurri Cries Over Mean Comments About Her Wedding Dress, Defends Olivia Culpo

When Eva Amurri tied the knot with chef Ian Hock, little did she know her wedding dress would become a battleground for online scrutiny, mirroring another celebrity bride's experience.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eva Amurri, known for her candid insights on her blog Happily Eva After, has opened up about the backlash she faced over her wedding dress choice. Amurri married chef Ian Hock on June 29, wearing a Kim Kassas bridal gown that featured a corseted, built-in bustier bodice.

Despite her careful selection of a dress that she felt was "sexy and elegant" and accentuated her figure "to celebrate" her body, the online vitriol left her feeling "picked apart."

The criticism centered on her cleavage, as Amurri explained, "I've always been naturally very large-chested, and my breast size fluctuates with my weight (as real breasts often do). I am a mom of three and breastfed all three kids, so the size fluctuation only continued over the past 10 years."

"Are my breasts the same perkiness they were at 20 years old before they sustained human life three times over? Definitely not. Do I care? Some days more than others. But my body isn't something I'm ashamed of."

Coincidentally, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was also targeted for her wedding dress worn. Culpo chose a modest Dolce & Gabbana gown for her nuptials to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island, a look she specifically picked to avoid exuding sex appeal. However, she too faced negative comments about her bridal look.

Amurri defended Culpo, expressing that, "She had done what she had set out to do, and her day was absolutely perfect for her and for her new husband. When I looked at the images of Olivia on her wedding day ... I wasn't seeing how right or wrong her dress would be for ME, I was seeing a woman who was stepping gracefully and with power into the next chapter of her life - and who was doing it on her own terms, on HER DAY."

She reflected on the impact the criticisms had on her mental health, "I felt hot tears spring to my eyes in a way that brought me right back to Middle School." She added, "Here were people I didn't even know and who didn't know me, spending time and energy typing something that they hoped would bring me one thing and one thing only: Shame."

Both women were clearly affected by the backlash, with Amurri noting the broader social implications. "I think about my daughter's generation and shudder at the thought that they are growing up at a time when women's bodies are STILL such a battle ground ... How do we expect to gain power and equality when we won't even let each other live our best lives?! Why is one woman's vision so threatening to somebody they've never met?"

These experiences underline the ongoing challenges women face, not just in being judged for their physical appearance, but in the struggle for autonomy over their choices. As Amurri poignantly concluded, "It all feels vastly overwhelming to navigate. The Barbie movie put all of this much more eloquently than I do here, but the sentiment is the same: it is impossible to be a woman."