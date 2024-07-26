Kendall Jenner Calls Out Mom Kris Jenner for Nagging Her About Having Baby

Instagram Celebrity

Amidst familial pressure and the constant spotlight, the Kardashian runway model Kendall Jenner finds herself repeatedly justifying her decision to remain child-free, for now.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner has recently found herself in an uncomfortable position as her mother, Kris Jenner, publicly expresses her desire for more grandchildren. This family dynamic plays out prominently in the Hulu series "The Kardashians", where the reality TV family often lays bare their personal matters.

In the latest episode, the 28-year-old model called out her 68-year-old mother for making "awkward" comments about her not having children yet. During a family dinner catered by Nobu at Kylie Jenner's house, Kris Jenner mentioned the joy of having more babies.

"I feel so grateful, so thankful for all the blessings," Kris shared in a confessional. She then added, "And I still have a child, A.K.A Kendall, that hasn't had a baby yet, so you never know."

Kendall, who was not present at the dinner, reacted to her mother's comment in her own confessional, saying, "Mom, oh my God, you couldn't make this more awkward. She has to chill." This isn't the first time that the topic of motherhood has caused tension between Kendall and Kris.

In an interview with E! News' "Daily Pop", Kendall revealed that her mom often texts her with reminders like, "I think it's time," which Kendall finds overbearing. "Is this not up to me?!" she exclaimed. Even Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, expressed her wish to see Kendall become a mom.

Despite the familial pressure, Kendall seems content with her role as an aunt to her ten nieces and nephews. She has been linked to Bad Bunny following her split from Devin Booker.

The ongoing Hulu series, "The Kardashians", continues to explore these intimate family dynamics. Kris Jenner, also a mother to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kylie, shared in a conversation with Kourtney about her nostalgic feelings toward pregnancy. "Pregnancy was my most beautiful experience," she said, reflecting on the past with teary eyes during an earlier season.

As the public watches these family exchanges, Kendall continues to navigate her life decisions within the lens of reality TV. While her family may hope for a future filled with more babies, Kendall remains focused on her current journey, advocating for her own autonomy in deciding when or if she will become a mother.