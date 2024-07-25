 
Taylor Swift's Songbook Trail Exhibition Opens at Victoria and Albert Museum in London
Celebrity

Taylor's devotees, famously known as Swifties, can immerse themselves in her eclectic wardrobe and musical achievements at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift, the global pop sensation, continues to leave an indelible mark not just on the music industry, but now also within the realm of art and culture. Her immense influence and iconic status are being celebrated in a unique exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, titled "Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail". Running from July 27 to September 8, this exhibition is a must-visit for all fans and art enthusiasts alike.

The "Songbook Trail" is an immersive experience where original items from Swift's multifaceted career are displayed alongside the V&A's extensive collection of art, fashion, photography, furniture, performance, architecture and ceramics. Kate Bailey, the museum's senior curator of theater and performance, enthuses, "The V&A feels like the perfect stage for a Taylor Swift trail. I think there's so many touchpoints within Taylor's work that respond to art, literature, history."

This theatrical trail celebrates the various "eras" of Swift's career, reflecting her evolution from country music ingénue to international pop icon. Fans can get up close to iconic costumes and memorabilia, such as the pale blue heart-adorned cowboy boots and a turquoise dress from 2007, and the jet-black ruffled shoulder dress from her 2024 single "Fortnight".

The exhibition is thoughtfully curated to align with the museum's existing collections. For instance, a purple skirt and pink and green sequined jacket from her Grammy-winning "1989" album tour is displayed next to a painting by the High Renaissance artist Raphael, while a jumper from her "Cardigan" music video sits in front of a piano in a gallery of landscape paintings.

