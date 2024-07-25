Travis Kelce Caught in Physical Confrontation With Chiefs Teammate at Training Camp

AP Celebrity

The three-time Super Bowl champion appears to headbutt and shove George Karlaftis after the defensive end decks wideout Kadarius Toney during a play in Missouri.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - The 2024 NFL season is yet to officially begin, but tensions are apparently already running high on the field, particularly at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp. On Wednesday, July 24, Travis Kelce was involved in a dust-up with one of his teammates following a brutal hit on another player.

Travis came to the defense of Kadarius Toney after the wideout was decked by George Karlaftis. In a video circulating online, Kadarius was slammed to the ground by George after catching a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The cheap shot angered most of the offense, including Travis, as they were not in full pads and the move could have resulted in an injury. Furious, Kadarius immediately threw the football at George, narrowly missing the defensive player's head.

As George walked away from Kadarius, Travis charged from another side of the field to confront the defensive end. The tight end exchanged words with the 23-year-old athlete and got into the Greek native's face. The 34-year-old appeared to headbutt George before giving him a light shove.

Thankfully, the situation did not escalate beyond that and the two were quickly separated. As George headed to the sideline, Travis returned to the huddle and prepared for the next play.

Travis reported to the training camp in Missouri last week to join the practices that began on July 21 and will last until August 15. The Chiefs' first preseason game is scheduled for August 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while their regular season begins on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

A source recently reported that it's hard for Travis to leave his girlfriend Taylor Swift in Europe while he headed back Stateside after joining her at her "Eras Tour" show in Germany. "Travis' last few concerts were bittersweet," the so-called insider shared of the "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" host's trip to Germany. "They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor."