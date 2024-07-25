Ryan Reynolds Appreciates Justin Timberlake Despite Missing NSYNC Reunion at 'Deadpool 3' Premiere

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Jennifer Bloc Celebrity

The Deadpool depicter gives a shout-out to the 'Cry Me a River' singer as he expresses his gratitude to the popular boy band for their contribution to his movie 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

AceShowbiz - On Monday, July 22, the red carpet at the New York City premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine" became an unexpected stage for an iconic reunion. Four members of the legendary boy band NSYNC, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, came together to celebrate the film, leaving both fans and celebrities starstruck.

Ryan Reynolds, star of the "Deadpool" series, couldn't contain his excitement as he and his wife Blake Lively posed alongside the band at the film's afterparty. Reynolds, 47, took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt tribute, "These guys had such a huge hand in making a particular Deadpool & Wolverine sequence one of my all-time favorites. Can't thank them enough for their kindness, talent and good fellowship." He also gave a shoutout to member Justin Timberlake, who was absent due to his European tour, writing, "Justin Timberlake not pictured but no less appreciated."

Lively, equally thrilled, expressed her joy on social media, writing, "No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever," and calling herself the "happiest human ever."

The band's song "Bye Bye Bye" features prominently in the movie's soundtrack, adding an extra layer of nostalgia for fans. Their presence at the premiere wasn't just for nostalgia's sake; it hinted at possible future collaborations and new music.

During the event, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Kirkpatrick, who shared that discussions about new music and a possible reunion tour have been ongoing. "We've been talking about it for a while. We're kicking the tires, seeing if the car will still drive, and, you know, we'll see where it leads," he said.

NSYNC has given fans glimpses of reunion moments over the past years, including their 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance, their 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and the 2023 VMAs. Recently, they released "Better Place" for the "Trolls Band Together" soundtrack, their first track together in over two decades.

Fatone, 47, also expressed optimism about the band's future, telling PEOPLE, "You know what? Never say never. I think we have to honestly have a sit-down and have a conversation. So, I'll say never say never, but I'm not saying no, and I'm not saying yes. But we still have to have that conversation. It looks promising."

As young fans of both Deadpool and NSYNC eagerly await more collaborations, the band's music continues to capture hearts worldwide. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters July 26, promising not only superhero action but a touch of NSYNC magic.