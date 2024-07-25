Wiz Khalifa Reacts to Footage of His Baby Mama Amber Rose's Fight With Joseline Hernandez

Instagram Celebrity

A newly-surfaced clip of the former music video vixen's altercation with her 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' co-star catches the attention of Amber's former husband.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wiz Khalifa is seemingly left perplexed by footage of his ex-wife and baby mama Amber Rose's fight with Joseline Hernandez. After never-before-seen video of the altercation surfaced online, the rapper can't help but give his honest take on it.

The clip apparently caught the attention of the "Roll Up" hitmaker, who hopped into Hollywood Unlocked's comments section to share his response to Amber's scuffle with her "College Hill: Celebrity Edition" co-star. "Damn. My BM (baby mama) got squabbles," he penned on Wednesday, July 24, expressing his shock.

Earlier on the same day, the footage of the fight that never made it to season 2 of "College Hill: Celebrity Edition" hit the web via TMZ. Amber and Joseline could be seen getting into a big brawl while they were at the campus of Alabama State University.

According to TMZ, the fight stemmed from the reignited discussion about Amber's racial identity after her starring role at the Republican National Convention. The clip didn't have audio, but the two women allegedly argued about Amber's racial identity and background before things escalated.

Joseline said Amber isn't black. "I identify myself and let you know who that is. Your problem is that you really wanna be a white girl," the self-claimed Puerto Rican princess told the model. That prompted Amber to stand up and walk toward Joseline before she swung her hand at Joseline.

Joseline fought back and pushed Amber into a nearby mirror while the latter threw punches on her opponent's face. At least five people were needed to separate the two ladies.

BET originally cut the video, saying it was censored due to violence and out of respect for HBCUs. After the footage went viral, the network explained in a statement, "We remain unwavering in our decision not to air the footage, as our network does not condone violence in any form. Furthermore, we hold the HBCU experience in the highest regard, recognizing its vital role in fostering black excellence and pride within our community. In alignment with these values, we remain resolute in our decision to omit the scene."