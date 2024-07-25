Clip of Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez's 'College Hill' Brawl Surfaces Amid RNC Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

The footage of the legendary reality TV fight hits the web after fans related the brawl to criticism that Amber has been facing for endorsing Donald Trump.

AceShowbiz - Fans finally got to see Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez's brutal fight that never made it to season 2 of "College Hill: Celebrity Edition". The footage of the legendary reality TV fight hit the web after fans related the brawl to criticism that Amber has been facing for endorsing Donald Trump.

In the video, obtained by TMZ, Amber and Joseline could be seen getting into a big scuffle while they were at the campus of Alabama State University. The clip didn't have audio, but the two women allegedly argued about Amber's racial identity and background before things escalated.

Joseline said Amber isn't black. "I identify myself and let you know who that is. Your problem is that you really wanna be a white girl," the self-claimed Puerto Rican princess told the model. That prompted Amber to stand up and walk toward Joseline before she swung her hand at Joseline.

Not backing down, Joseline pushed Amber into a nearby mirror while the latter threw punches on her face. It was quite hard to stop their brawl as at least five people were needed to separate the women.

BET originally cut the video as the 2023 episode of "College Hill: Celebrity Edition" only saw Amber throwing one punch. In a statement, BET explained, "We remain unwavering in our decision not to air the footage, as our network does not condone violence in any form. Furthermore, we hold the HBCU experience in the highest regard, recognizing its vital role in fostering black excellence and pride within our community. In alignment with these values, we remain resolute in our decision to omit the scene."

Meanwhile, Internet users have been using Joseline's argument on Amber lately after the latter went public with her support for Trump. "Joseline was right about Amber Rose," one person wrote in a viral tweet featuring the brawl after Amber spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention earlier this month.

"My entire family is racially diverse. I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist. My father said, 'No, he's not, Amber. What were you talking about?' " she recalled, adding that she eventually watched "all the rallies" and started meeting so many of his "red hat-wearing supporters."

"People have to do their research," the Slut Walk founder continued, "I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don't care if you're black, white, gay or straight. It's all love. And that's when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong."