MrBeast Slammed After Making Inappropriate Comment on Minor Bhad Bhabie in Old Clip

The resurfaced clip of the YouTube star emerges just days after his former employee Ava Kris Tyson quit after being accused of grooming an 13-year-old fan.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - MrBeast, born James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, was slammed online over an old clip. In the resurfaced footage, the YouTube personality was seen making an inappropriate comment on Bhad Bhabie, who was only 14 at the time.

The said clip saw MrBeast discussing the OnlyFans creator with some other content creators. "Let's be real, you wouldn't put your dick in her?" MrBeast allegedly asked while referring to the raptress, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli.

He was later heard saying, "I was hoping one of you would say yes. I wouldn't either.. she's way too young." MrBeast was allegedly 19 years old when the video was taken.

After the video resurfaced online, Internet users were quick to put the YouTube star on blast. "Bro.... What type of conversation is this?? Mrbeast, I'm sorry but there's no explaining this one…," one commented. Another said, "The name 'Mr. Beast' has a whole knew meaning now."

However, some fans defended MrBeast and blasted people for trying to dig his past. "im so sick of people bringing up old ass clips and acting like it's some unforgiveable offense when it's just 2016 internet culture that all these people have very f**king obviously changed from long ago," a fan wrote.

"i think cancelling people for stuff they did like 10 years ago is stupid, talking in general we all did something wrong in the past, i'm not scared to say it, and i refuse to believe you are all angels who did nothing wrong in life. people can change," another noted. Someone else said, "All the clout chasers going after MrBeast now? The dude that's literally doing more for the planet and people than nearly anyone else in the world? Pathetic."

The clip reemerged just days after MrBeast's former employee Ava Kris Tyson quit after being accused of grooming. She allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with a 13-year-old fan, though she denied the allegations.

"I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone," Ava wrote earlier this week. "It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we've mutually decided it's best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health."

"I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false," she also insisted.