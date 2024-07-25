 
James McAvoy Terrorizes His Guests in New 'Speak No Evil' Trailer
The 'Glass' actor is the host in James Watkins' remake of the 2022 Danish horror film with Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis and Aisling Franciosi among the cast.

AceShowbiz - The English-language remake of the 2022 Danish horror film "Gaesterne (Speak No Evil)" has released an intriguing new trailer. Directed by James Watkins ("The Woman in Black") and written by the original creators, Christian and Mads Tafdrup, the film stars James McAvoy, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis and Aisling Franciosi.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the chilling tale of an American family who befriend a charming Dutch couple while on vacation. However, as they spend more time together, they realize that their hosts are not what they seem. The suspense escalates with a series of micro-aggressions and escalating horrors that leave the audience on edge.

McAvoy delivers a terrifying performance as Paddy, the enigmatic and increasingly threatening host. Davis and McNairy impress as the American parents, desperate to escape their sinister predicament. The film explores the perils of politeness and the dangers of ignoring the warning signs when interacting with strangers.

The Tafdup brothers revealed that the remake is "less explicit" than the original, focusing more on psychological thrills and a horrific concept embedded within it. McAvoy emphasized that the film is an allegory about the extent to which people will comply in uncomfortable situations.

"Speak No Evil" is a highly anticipated horror project that promises to captivate and disturb audiences when it hits theaters on September 13.

