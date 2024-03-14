Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump 'Get Along' Despite Rift Rumors

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

A source insists that the former Victoria's Secret Angel and the former 'The Apprentice' judge 'get along' despite not posing together at an Indian billionaire's pre-wedding celebrations that they attended recently.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump may not be showing it in public, but they have "a good relationship." Some sources have shut down rumors that two famous in-laws are beefing after they were not photographed together at a party held by a wealthy Indian couple recently.

Sources tell Page Six the model and the businesswoman have been "tested" during the past eight years of Donald Trump's Republican reign. And while they are not "best friends," they do "get along" and their relationship is in a good place.

"Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship, they're in the same family and they spend time at family events together, they also have an overlapping social circle in Miami," one source says. "They may not be best friends, but it's wide off the mark to say they don't get along."

A second source backs the claim as saying, "They have weathered so much and they are still spending time together at family events and social events, they continue to have a good relationship. Their relationship has had a pretty good test over the past eight years!"

Of why Karlie and Ivanka were not pictured together at the lavish bash, a third source explains, "There were at least 100 folks from America who flew over to the wedding and everyone overlapped. At the end of the day, they are all family."

Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, the brother of Karlie's husband Joshua Kusher, was believed to be upset when Karlie spoke out against Donald during his time in the Oval Office. The runway beauty spoke openly about voting against Ivanka's father in 2016 and announced in advance that she would be voting against him in 2020.

On January 7, 2020, after Donald's supporters stormed the Capitol, Karlie tweeted, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American." When a follower commented, "Tell your sister in law and brother law [sic]," she replied, "I've tried."

The feud rumors were reignited earlier this month when they both attended the extravagant pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India. While Ivaka posted photos with Jared and their daughter Arabella, and Karlie posted images of the festivities with her husband, none of the pictures featured the two in-laws together.

You can share this post!