 
Kim Kardashian Recalls 'Beginning of the End' of Her Romance With an Unnamed Ex
While discussing her therapy journey in season 5 finale of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', the SKIMS founder reveals that her personality affects her relationships.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - On the season five finale of "The Kardashians", Kim Kardashian opened up about her experiences with therapy and its impact on her love life. After seeking guidance from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim realized that her "fight-or-flight" personality affects her relationships.

Kim revealed that when someone advises her against her plans, she becomes resistant and determined to bulldoze any obstacles in her way. She applied this mindset to her dating life, leading to the end of a relationship with an unnamed ex.

Kim stated, "When [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don't you just take a week off?' I'm like, 'Get out of here!' Take the week off? That was the beginning of the end."

Kim's journey with therapy also prompted her to confront her family's reluctance to seek help. Her therapist suggested that all of her sisters, particularly her and Khloe Kardashian, needed therapy, as well as their mother.

Kourtney explained that she had initially hesitated to bring up therapy due to concerns about being perceived as judgmental. However, she now understands the value of seeking help and supports Kim's decision.

Kim expressed her excitement about her therapy journey, believing it will lead to better relationships with her children and future partners. She noted that therapy helped her understand herself and her motivations better, enabling her to make more informed choices.

While Kim remained tight-lipped about the identity of her ex, it has been speculated that she may be referring to Pete Davidson, her first boyfriend after her divorce from Kanye West. However, no confirmation has been given.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian's therapy journey has led her to a revelation about her relationship patterns and the importance of self-improvement. As she continues her path, she remains determined to prove her worth and create better relationships in the future.

