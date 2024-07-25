Jennifer Lopez Shares Thirst Trap on 55th Birthday Despite Being 'Destroyed' Amid Marital Woes

Cover Images/Ordonez/Agudo Celebrity

The 'On the Floor' songstress also beams with joy in newly-unveiled photos from her 'Bridgerton'-themed birthday party, held over the weekend in the Hamptons amid her ongoing divorce rumors with Ben Affleck.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez seemingly lets Ben Affleck know what he is missing as they continue to spend time apart from each other amid their divorce rumors. The singer/actress has let out a new thirst trap on her Instagram account as she marked her 55th birthday.

Celebrating her milestone on Wednesday, July 24, the mother of two treated her followers to the new bikini selfie. In the image, she flaunted her famous curves in a white one-piece bikini while taking her picture with her phone camera. "This Is Me…Now," she captioned the snap, adding a cake emoji.

JLo also gave a look at her recent "Bridgerton"-themed birthday party in a separate post. On Saturday, July 20, she threw an early birthday celebration in the Hamptons, where the guests donned royal-esque attire and were greeted by a horse-drawn carriage at the entrance.

In photos and footage from the lavish party, the birthday girl beamed with happiness as she donned a green ball gown and sat on a chair. She also smiled from ear to ear when blowing the candles on her birthday cake.

The "Atlas" star was additionally seen taking the mic, seemingly performing for the guests at the bash. Meanwhile, several dancers and musicians clad in equally royal ensemble performed at the party. "Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all," she wrote, channeling Lady Whistledown from the Netflix series.

JLo looked carefree on recent sightings despite her rumored split from Ben. However, a source claims that the "If You Had My Love" songstress was "destroyed" deep inside. "JLo wants the world to think she doesn't have a care in the world, but the breakup is crushing her," a so-called insider tells In Touch.

"She's faking it for the cameras in New York. It's almost like she's in an ad campaign for a woman having the time of her life on vacation," the informant says of JLo's recent outings. "It's all an illusion."

The source adds that Ben, on the other hand, really is living his best life. "He just feels lighter and is definitely less stressed without her. But J. Lo is destroyed and doesn’t want to move on," the insider claims.