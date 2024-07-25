Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Enjoy Broadway Show Date to Watch 'Oh, Mary'

Cover Images/Keith Mayhew Movie

The 'High Fidelity' star reportedly brings her fiance, the 'Magic Mike' actor, to watch the hit Broadway show during a date night a few days after seeing it first.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum seemingly have the same taste in a show. After watching "Oh, Mary", the "High Fidelity" star decided to rewatch the Broadway show with the "Magic Mike" actor.

On Wednesday, July 24, Page Six revealed that the 44-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress enjoyed a movie date during their night out a few days prior. An eyewitness spilled to the media outlet that they saw the two in the audience at the hit show that "reimagines Mary Lincoln as an alcoholic failed cabaret star."

According to the outlet, Zoe "enjoyed the absurdist comic romp about Abraham Lincoln's wife so much that she brought [Channing] to see the show just a few days later." The engaged couple allegedly also "went backstage to say hello to the cast," which is led by Cole Escola.

Not stopping there, Zoe and Channing did not forget to take several group photos with the cast members of the campy comedy, which "has already extended its run until November." In the photos, which were obtained by the outlet, it could be seen that the perfect pair were happy throughout their date night as they flashed their radiant smiles at the camera.

Zoe looked stunning in a black top, which came with a high neck design, and a matching blazer. The "Big Little Lies" star also donned a pair of blue pants as well as gold earrings. In addition, her long black braided hair, which was parted in the middle, cascaded down her back.

As for Channing, he opted to wear a vibrant outfit, including a short-sleeved hot red tee that featured a pocket. The "Magic Mike's Last Dance" actor, who was flaunting his buzzcut, enhanced the look with a pair of black pants.

Zoe and Channing have continued spending time together after teaming up for a movie titled "Blink Twice". Recently, he opened up about the positive impact working with his fiancee. "Working with your partner truly is - you know, I know a lot of people are afraid of it," he told Extra.

"It was the thing that cemented us in a way," the "22 Jump Street" actor continued. "We started, you know, kind of grew a little bit right before we started filming, and then it's like, 'Okay, we're gonna go do this.' It just brought us together."