Funny Marco Insists It's All Love Between Him and Bobbi Althoff Despite Canceling Their Comedy Tour

Instagram Celebrity

The 31-year-old comedian claimed he paid for script writers to improve the show but Bobbi was opposed to the idea, saying 'That's not me, my comedy is me not talking a lot.'

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Funny Marco might have scrapped his joint comedy tour with Bobbi Althoff, but he insisted that there is no ill feelings between the two. After canceling the event, the YouTuber took to social media to explain the reason behind his decision.

"I love Bobbi to death, Bobbi is a good person…I don't have s**t bad to say about nobody," the 31-year-old first said in a video shared on Wednesday, July 24. "But when people pay they hard working money I really care about that. When I'm on a stand-up tour, and I'm selling out these tours, and then me and Bobbi being able to come together and people are paying they money to come see us, I really want that to get better."

Marco went on to note, "I did stand-up before and I'm still doing it so I understand I'm learning how to entertain a crowd and it's not the same thing that you get on Instagram." The comic went then admitted, "And I feel like Bobbi was stiff a little bit."

Marco claimed he paid for script writers to improve the show but Bobbi was opposed to the idea, saying "That's not me, my comedy is me not talking a lot." He said her comedy was "different" from what he envisioned them bringing to their live shows.

"It was hurting me because I know people are paying they hard[-earned money]," he shared. "And I wanted it to get better but Bobbi was just in her way of doing it how she wanted to do it, and I was in my way of doing it how I wanted to do it. So, nobody was in the wrong when it came to that."

Marco later declared, "I just wanted more out of Bobbi. I wanted her to dance more, I wanted her to talk." As for the mom of two, she has yet to publicly address the matter.

According to the poster, Marco and Bobbi's tour started in Dallas on May 10 and was scheduled to wrap up on August 17 in Kansas City. Per Ticket Master, all the remaining dates except one have been canceled, but fans can still see Marco on November 16 in Atlanta if interested.