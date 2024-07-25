Tobey Maguire Enjoys Fun Chat With Apparently Young Brunette in France

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tobey Maguire apparently was in a chatty mood during his getaway in France. The "Spider-Man" actor, who previously was rumored to be dating Lily Chee, enjoyed a seemingly fun chat with a mystery woman.

On Wednesday, July 24, the 49-year-old actor was out and about in Saint-Tropez. In a series of pictures that made their rounds online, it could be seen that he was grabbing pizza at a restaurant in the resort for the European and American jet set and tourists.

Tobey was photographed sitting down alone on a chair at a table, on which he had a plate of pizza, a glass of cold water and a glass of drink. At a neighboring table, an unidentified woman, who had long brunette hair, was sitting alone.

Tobey and the brunette, who looked much younger than he is, were caught on camera seemingly having a nice conversation. While his face was not clearly seen, she was pictured looking at him and flashing her radiant smile. One of the photos captured him apparently explaining something with his hand gesture.

For the relaxing day out, Tobey opted to wear a casual ensemble. He sported a short-sleeved blue tee and a pair of long black pants. He also tucked a pair of black sunglasses in his top. Furthermore, he covered his short dark-colored hair with a black baseball hat.

As for the mystery woman, she looked chic in an all-white outfit, including a sleeveless white top and matching bag. She accessorized herself with black and green bracelets. She also put on a navy blue bucket hat that came with white dots all over it. In addition, her tresses cascaded down her back.

Tobey Maguire is spotted having a chat with a mystery woman in France.

The new sighting came after it was speculated that Tobey was in a romantic relationship with Lily. On July 4, he had his arm around the 20-year-old model when they made an appearance at an annual Independence Day party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in the Hamptons, New York. It prompted social media users to blast the actor for allegedly dating someone older than his daughter.

Later on, the dating speculation was debunked by Tobey's former wife Jennifer Meyer. Making use of Instagram, the 47-year-old claimed that he was simply "kindly helping" Lily to her car. She explained, "I don't usually respond to such nonsense, but he was being a good guy," adding that her ex-husband is "as good of a guy as it gets."