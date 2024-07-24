Camila Cabello, Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez Get Loose at Summer Gala by Gala One

Cover Images/Jennifer Bloc Celebrity

The 'I Luv It' songstress, the 'American Horror Story' star and the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' actress dance together when they make an appearance at the event in France.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello, Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez apparently had a good time when they attended The Summer Gala by Gala One. During the event, the "I Luv It" songstress, the "American Horror Story: Delicate" star and the "Godzilla vs. Kong" actress danced together.

On Tuesday, July 23, Camila, Emma and Eiza made an appearance at the star-studded event that was held in Saint-Tropez, France. During the gala, the three of them were caught on camera dancing along to music being played in the background.

The rare moment was documented in a video that made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the 30-second clip, it could be seen that they stood close to one another and created a circle. At one point, Eiza put one of her hands up in the air as she closed her eyes. In the meantime, Camila and Emma were showing off their skills in dancing with the latter clapping her hands.

During the dance, Eiza took part in a conversation with two unidentified men. Meanwhile, Emma was filmed tapping Camila on the shoulder before whispering something in the latter's ear and holding hands. The three famous figures looked cheerful as they were smiling from ear-to-ear.

For the gala, Camila and Emma looked in sync in their all-black outfits. The former Fifth Harmony singer rocked a sleeveless long black dress that featured a high neck design and thigh-high slit on the wearer's leg. The songstress, whose long blonde hair was tied in a low ponytail, also donned a pair of matching pointed-toe high heels.

As for Emma, the "Scream Queens" star, who attended the gala with her fiance Cody John, opted to wear a flowy black dress that came with no sleeves and straps. The dress was long enough to hide her shoes. In addition, her blonde tresses cascaded down her back.

In contrast, Eiza went daring in a revealing long light-colored dress, which had a very low-cut design and big cut-out on the wearer's stomach. She enhanced the look with a pair of huge matching earrings and a black choker necklace.