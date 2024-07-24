 
Camila Cabello, Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez Get Loose at Summer Gala by Gala One
Cover Images/Jennifer Bloc
Celebrity

The 'I Luv It' songstress, the 'American Horror Story' star and the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' actress dance together when they make an appearance at the event in France.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello, Emma Roberts and Eiza Gonzalez apparently had a good time when they attended The Summer Gala by Gala One. During the event, the "I Luv It" songstress, the "American Horror Story: Delicate" star and the "Godzilla vs. Kong" actress danced together.

On Tuesday, July 23, Camila, Emma and Eiza made an appearance at the star-studded event that was held in Saint-Tropez, France. During the gala, the three of them were caught on camera dancing along to music being played in the background.

The rare moment was documented in a video that made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the 30-second clip, it could be seen that they stood close to one another and created a circle. At one point, Eiza put one of her hands up in the air as she closed her eyes. In the meantime, Camila and Emma were showing off their skills in dancing with the latter clapping her hands.

  Editors' Pick

During the dance, Eiza took part in a conversation with two unidentified men. Meanwhile, Emma was filmed tapping Camila on the shoulder before whispering something in the latter's ear and holding hands. The three famous figures looked cheerful as they were smiling from ear-to-ear.

For the gala, Camila and Emma looked in sync in their all-black outfits. The former Fifth Harmony singer rocked a sleeveless long black dress that featured a high neck design and thigh-high slit on the wearer's leg. The songstress, whose long blonde hair was tied in a low ponytail, also donned a pair of matching pointed-toe high heels.

As for Emma, the "Scream Queens" star, who attended the gala with her fiance Cody John, opted to wear a flowy black dress that came with no sleeves and straps. The dress was long enough to hide her shoes. In addition, her blonde tresses cascaded down her back.

In contrast, Eiza went daring in a revealing long light-colored dress, which had a very low-cut design and big cut-out on the wearer's stomach. She enhanced the look with a pair of huge matching earrings and a black choker necklace.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Camila Cabello Seen in Solo Outing After Sparking Shawn Mendes Reconciliation Rumors

Camila Cabello Seen in Solo Outing After Sparking Shawn Mendes Reconciliation Rumors

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spark Reconciliation Rumors at Copa America Final

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spark Reconciliation Rumors at Copa America Final

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With NFL Star Joe Burrow After Following Each Other on IG

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With NFL Star Joe Burrow After Following Each Other on IG

Camila Cabello Cozying Up to Drake at Michael Rubin's White Party

Camila Cabello Cozying Up to Drake at Michael Rubin's White Party

Latest News
Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump
  • Jul 28, 2024

Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts
  • Jul 28, 2024

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts

Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage

Taylor Swift Laughs Off On-Stage Blunder, Reacts to Paris Olympics' Ad Using Her Song
  • Jul 28, 2024

Taylor Swift Laughs Off On-Stage Blunder, Reacts to Paris Olympics' Ad Using Her Song

Comic-Con 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Set to Play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret War'
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Set to Play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret War'

Comic-Con 2024: Jennifer Garner Trapped in Elevator, Jokes She'll Take the Stairs Next Time
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Jennifer Garner Trapped in Elevator, Jokes She'll Take the Stairs Next Time