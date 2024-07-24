Rihanna Fans Beg for New Album After She Flashes Her Panties in New Video

Cover Images/Jasmine Aissaoui Music

The Barbadian singer, who has not launched an album in years, shows off her latest summer ensemble with matching undergarments in a very cheeky Instagram post.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna playfully teased her online devotees by flashing her panties in a new video. However, instead of making fans interested with her fashion choice, the "Umbrella" hitmaker had fans pressuring her to release a new album.

In the clip shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, the 36-year-old could be seen rocking an oversized baby blue button-down shirt that covered her Savage X Fenty bra, a red and brown plaid mini pleated skirt and black Fenty X Puma creeper sneakers.

RiRi completed her look with aviator glasses, silver diamond necklaces and a micro mini Louis Vuitton tote. After striking some poses on the sidewalk, the Barbadian singer lifted up her skirt, showing off her black thong.

"since I clearly won't be achieving my six pack til next summer," the musician-turned-mogul wrote in the caption, "I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties!"

The post has since been flooded with gushing comments over RiRi's figure. Others, however, didn't seem to focus much on her look as they wanted new music from the billionaire artist.

One person in particular replied, "Now match them panties to the album." Another added, "The albums need to match with the panties too." A third quipped, "So the album is called 'Shoes & Panties,' right?!?!"

Rihanna, who has not launched an album in years, previously poked fun at her long-awaited ninth studio album. "This is probably the longest I've ever taken to create something," she said at the launch party of Rihanna x Fenty Hair in June. "No, I lied, that's R9."

Rihanna later assured fans that she's far from done with music. She elaborated, "I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start, give me a second!"