Meghan Markle Baffled BBC Presenter After Suggesting Her Engagement Interview Was Staged

Mishal Husain weighs in on the former 'Suits' actress' remarks about the sit-down, which took place after the couple announced their engagement, on Netflix documentary 'Harry and Meghan'.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mishal Husain, who conducted an engagement interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, revealed one thing that left her perplexed. Husain shared that she was shocked when the Duchess of Sussex described it as an "orchestrated reality show."

Speaking to Saga Magazine, Husain weighed in on Markle's remarks about the sit-down on her and Harry's Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan". "When the Duchess of Sussex said that my engagement interview with her and Harry was an 'orchestrated reality show' I didn't know what to make of it," Husain said.

"They seemed to have thought through what their new lives would be like and what marriage would mean for her life in particular," the TV anchor continued. "There was nothing that pointed to what would happen… It was two people who were full of joy in each other and life."

On "Harry & Meghan", Markle suggested that the interview was not organic. "It was, you know, rehearsed," the "Suits" alum recalled. "So we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview. So it was all in that same moment."

This wasn't the first time Husain debunked Markle's comments on the interview. When asked about the allegation by co-presenter Justin Webb live on BBC Radio 4 last year, Husain said, "We know recollections may vary on this particular subject, but my recollection is definitely very much: asked to do an interview and do said interview."

Husain's comments seemingly poked fun at Buckingham Palace's statement in response to the former actress' allegations of racism within the royal family. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the palace said at the time.