Jack Osbourne Reacts to Rape Allegations Against His Pal Russell Brand

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack, who's friends with the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actor, addresses the rape and sexual assault allegations levelled against the embattled star.

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jack Osbourne has acknowledged his longtime friend Russell Brand has done "vulgar, outrageous, crazy things." The 48-year-old comedian is facing accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse from four women at the height of his career in a bombshell expose from The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches" programme and "The Osbournes" star has now opened up about his friendship with the embattled comedian - admitting he "never wanted to assume" his pal is capable of the allegations which have been levied against him.

"We've all [the Osbourne family] known Russell going on 20 years, and you like to sit there and say no. He's done some vulgar, outrageous, crazy things but you never want to assume that someone you know and is a friend or an acquaintance is capable of that," Osbourne spoke about Brand - who has denied the allegations - during an interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV.

Jack's mother Sharon Osbourne was also on the show and confessed she was disgusted by Brand's behaviour when it came to rumoured relationships with Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly and Bob Geldof's daughter Peaches.

She said, "The only thing I can say about Russell Brand, is the two things I don't like, was when he spoke about … one of them is a very good friend of ours, Kimberly Stewart, about what he had done to Kimberly Stewart in front of [Rod] ...And then he did the same with Sir Bob Geldof [sic] … You just don't do that to people's families, when that father is in the room. He's done it twice now and that's the thing that sticks with me."

Brand clashed with music veteran Stewart at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in 2006 after the actor/comedian took to the stage to accept an award and made a reference to Kimberly, saying, "Here's to Rod Stewart who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanising. But then again I did have a go on his daughter."

A similar incident happened that same year at the NME Awards when Bob collected an award from Brand and said, "Russell Brand - what a c***"!" with many speculating he was upset about Brand's rumoured romance with his daughter Peaches. Brand later told the audience, "Really, it's no surprise [Geldof]'s such an expert on famine. He has, after all, been dining out on 'I Don't Like Mondays' for 30 years."

