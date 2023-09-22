 

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Congratulations are in order for the 37-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as he announces he has exchanged wedding vows with his fiancee Aree Gearhart.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jack Osbourne has tied the knot with Aree Gearhart. The 37-year-old star - who is the son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne - has posted on social media to announce that he's married his long-term partner.

"Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I've ever met. All in," Jack wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding day.

Aree has also taken to social media to share the same snap. She wrote, "Snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever (sic)."

The loved-up couple have already received some congratulatory messages from some of their friends and family, including Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne. Kelly replied, "Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I'm so happy that it's official… we are sisters!!!!!!! (sic)"

Jack and Aree - who have Maple, 14 months, together - got engaged back in December 2021. Jack took to social media at the time to announce their engagement, describing Aree as the "most beautiful and loving woman" he's ever met.

The reality star - who also has Pearl, 11, Andy, seven, and Minnie, five, from his first marriage to Lisa Stelly - wrote on Instagram, "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!

"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now (sic)."

Aree also took to social media to announce the news. She wrote, "Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i'll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe (sic)."

