Katie Holmes Shares New Selfies After Spotted With Facial Injury and Swelling

Less than one day after making headlines for seemingly trying to hide a bruise on her face, the former 'Dawson's Creek' star apparently hints that she is fine.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katie Holmes appeared to have reacted to headlines about her appearance. After being spotted with facial injury and swelling, the actress portraying Joey Potter on "Dawson's Creek" let out a series of selfies.

On Monday, July 22, the 45-year-old actress seemingly hinted that she is fine. Making use of her Instagram page, she uploaded her never-before-seen photos. In the snaps, it could be seen that she was chilling with her cat, whose fur was a mix of white and gray.

Katie was captured lying down on a rug while spending time with her beloved pet, which was next to her. The cat apparently tried to touch Katie's forehead before walking away, leaving its owner alone in the picture.

"The Secret: Dare to Dream" actress looked in good spirits in the selfies, without an apparent dark bruise and swelling on her face. She even flashed her radiant smile in front of the camera. She was embracing her makeup-free face and showing off her nose piercing.

Katie donned a blue shirt that came with small white stripes all over it and styled her long dark-colored hair in an updo. Along with the selfie, she seemingly spilled the name of her cat in the caption of the post, "Eleanor," adding a red heart emoji.

The post came less than one day after Katie, who was married to actor Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, made headlines for her concerning appearance. Earlier on Monday, she was seen with an injury on her face when she stepped out alone in New York City.

The former star of "The Kennedys: After Camelot" had a dark bruise under her left eye. Meanwhile, there was an apparent swelling under her right eye. She seemingly attempted to keep a low profile with a dark-colored baseball hat.

The apparent injury and swelling on Katie's face may be new as she was seen without them in a previous sighting. On July 20, she was caught on camera having a serious conversation over the phone during a solo outing in New York. At that time, she was sporting a pair of sunglasses.