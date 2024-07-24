Omar Apollo Set for His Acting Debut in Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' Adaptation

Instagram Movie

The singer-songwriter joins the cast of 'Queer', an upcoming adaptation of William S. Burroughs' semi-autobiographical novel, alongside Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

AceShowbiz - Omar Apollo, known for his music as a queer son of Mexican parents, will make his acting debut in "Queer", an adaptation of William S. Burroughs' 1985 novel of the same name. The movie, written by "Challengers" screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, also stars Daniel Craig as American expat William Lee and Drew Starkey as Eugene Allerton, a character inspired by Adelbert Lewis Marker, whom Burroughs met in Mexico City.

Set in Mexico City in the 1940s, "Queer" explores sexual and drug themes as Lee becomes infatuated with the younger Allerton. Apollo's role remains undisclosed but is reported to be top-billed. The cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, Andres Duprat, Ariel Shulman, Drew Droege and Colin Bates.

Luca Guadagnino, known for "Challengers,", reunites with his creative team for "Queer" - Jonathan Anderson for costume design, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for music, and Sayombhu Mukdeeprom for cinematography.

Apollo, who recently released his sophomore album "God Said No", expressed his interest in acting and screenwriting, stating he intends to approach film "similarly [to music]... I have so many ideas that I would love to actualize in film one day."

"Queer" will premiere at the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival, running from August 28 to September 7. The film's release date and further details are yet to be announced.