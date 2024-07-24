Blake Lively Lives Her Childhood Dream After Meeting NSYNC at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Gossip Girl' star shares her ecstatic experience meeting four of the members of popular boy band at the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds' latest movie.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively, the radiant actress known for her roles in "The Rhythm Section" and "Gossip Girl", is on cloud nine after meeting her childhood idols, NSYNC. On Tuesday, July 23, Lively took to Instagram Stories to recount her memorable encounter with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone at the New York City premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine".

"No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever," Lively wrote, her words bursting with excitement. "I am living in a simulation. My face knows it. Happiest human ever."

Lively thanked Bass for sharing a group photo from the event, which featured Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alongside the NSYNC members. Bass' Instagram caption humorously noted his desire to join forces with X-Force, the team of heroes led by Reynolds' Deadpool character. Reynolds responded, "Sadly, X-Force perished in action. I think about them every day, though."

Lively's gratitude for the special moment was evident in her comment on Bass' post, "Can confirm (if my face doesn't) this was the single happiest most complete moment of my life. I'll shave my hair off and perm it beach blonde. It's fine. I can scrub in. I'm ready. This just feels right." Bass replied, "I have all the bleach you need! I'm in!"

Lively's enthusiasm extended to her own Instagram post, where she praised Reynolds for making her dreams come true. "Thank you @lancebass @realjoeyfatone @iamckirkpatrick @jcchasezofficial. And to my husband @vancityreynolds for being the most romantic person on the planet and making all of my dreams come true last night via @deadpoolmovie. 10 year old, and also 36 year old me is sobbing," she penned.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" marks a special moment for NSYNC fans, as their iconic hit "Bye Bye Bye" is featured on the film's soundtrack.

Lively's excitement is understandable, as NSYNC was a defining boy band of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their music and style left an imprint on countless young fans, making Lively's encounter an unforgettable experience.