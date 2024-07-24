Kendall Jenner Shows Off Chiseled Figure in New Magazine Cover

Vogue France Celebrity

The model's life isn't just about glamour and magazine covers, it's a rich tapestry woven with emotional struggles, passion projects and fitness routines that keep her at the top of her game.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner recently delighted fans by flaunting her chiseled bikini body on the cover of a magazine, honoring the 1960s era with a monochrome polka-dot two-piece. The 28-year-old supermodel's look encapsulated the retro chic spirit of the late songstress Francoise Hardy, a muse and fashion icon who passed away last month after battling cancer.

Kendall's black-and-white photoshoot in Mallorca for FWRD also paid homage to "Old Hollywood elegance," complete with floral headscarves.

Despite her dizzying global fame, Kendall remains candid about her approach to mental health and the toll of social media. "Social media entails much more than just exposing certain things for the whole world to see. It also means exposing your energy. I take great care to protect my energy and preserve my mental health," she revealed in Vogue France.

Growing up in a large, blended family, Jenner always felt like the shyest sibling. Initially struggling with social anxiety and panic attacks, the equestrian enthusiast eventually found solace and self-expression in fashion. "Fashion cured her of her shyness," recounts Kendall, who now thrives on the social aspects of her modeling career. Although her panic attacks once recurred during air travel, Kendall has developed an arsenal of techniques, from deep breathing to weekly therapy sessions to manage her well-being.

Fitness is another cornerstone of Kendall's balanced life. Though she's not a fan of cardio, she consistently engages in toning and strengthening exercises, from crunches and planks to intricate HIIT circuits and sled-pushing. "Sometimes when I'm watching TV, I think to myself, 'I should be doing crunches and sit-ups right now.' Then I get off the couch and do it," she admitted in a 2017 blog post. Her commitment to maintaining her physique is evident in her chiseled abs and enviable bikini body.

In her journey towards wellness, Kendall also draws support from close friends like Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin), who shares her interest in wellness practices. "Kendall is somebody who really cares about growing and knowing herself better and going deeper with herself," says the pregnant model. Sharing tips ranging from skincare products to spiritual healing, their friendship underscores Kendall's commitment to continuous self-improvement.

Though she maintains an intense schedule of photo shoots, globe-trotting and brand endorsements, Kendall still finds time for personal relationships and self-care. Her on-again-off-again romance with Bad Bunny, currently rekindled, shows that Kendall's personal life is as intriguing as her professional one. Whether she's on magazine covers or supporting her mental health, Kendall Jenner embodies a blend of elegance, resilience and groundedness.