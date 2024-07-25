Big Sean Proudly Calls Himself Adult Star After Explicit Photo Leak Scandal

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Years after denying that the graphic image that went viral on social media in 2022 was his, the 'Paradise' rapper jokingly declares himself an adult star when asked what he does for a living.

AceShowbiz - Big Sean owns up to his past scandal. Years after unwittingly getting caught in explicit photo leak drama, the 36-year-old hip-hop star has proudly mentioned adult entertainer as his profession.

The Detroit rapper got playful during an encounter with internet personality Ted Zhar over the weekend. Walking out of an establishment in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 20, he was asked what he does for a living.

"I'm actually a porn star," the "Marvin & Chardonnay" spitter responded. "Google: Big Sean Nintendo Switch," he added, seemingly referencing his supposed 2022 nude leak that he previously denied was his.

"I'm a rapper, I'm a new author as well. I got a book coming out, too. And I'm a dad as well," the artist, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, said in a more serious note.

When asked the best part of his job as an adult film star, Big Sean jokingly said, "The best part of my job, for real, I've been on the pursuit of happiness and I've actually seen that happen. I feel like there's a lot of people in this world that don't get an opportunity to chase what they been after they whole life and see it actually come into fruition."

Big Sean stirred the Internet when a Nintendo Switch photo that allegedly leaked from his private IG Story went viral in February 2022, a few months after the OLED model of the popular gaming console was released.

The image allegedly showed Big Sean measuring his privates next to the Switch. For context, the console in 9.5" long with the two controllers attached on the sides. Someone that was not supposed to see it apparently got their hands on the photo and then didn't miss the chance to post it online.

At the time, Big Sean claimed that the reports saying it was him in the nude image that circulated on social media were false. "This is not me," he wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room's post about the NSFW photo leak.