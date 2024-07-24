Elon Musk 'Tricked' Into Allowing Trans Daughter's Gender Reassignment

Cover Images/Ron Sachs/Pool Celebrity

Labeling gender transition on children 'incredibly evil,' the SpaceX mogul claims that his transgender daughter Vivian was 'killed by the woke mind virus.'

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a recent interview, tech mogul Elon Musk claimed he was deceived into allowing his transgender daughter's medical transition, arguing that she was "killed by the woke mind virus." His comments have sparked widespread debate and further cemented his stance against certain progressive policies.

During a discussion with psychologist and conservative commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson, Musk revealed his grievances over his daughter Vivian's transition - formerly known as Xavier - who underwent gender reassignment in 2022.

"This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't [make the change]," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO explained.

Musk, who leads several companies including X (previously known as Twitter), expressed frustration, claiming, "I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys," referring to his daughter Vivian. He further criticized those who support such medical interventions for children, describing them as "incredibly evil" and asserting that they should face imprisonment.

The billionaire also discussed the legal framework that has influenced his business decisions, specifically California's AB1955 legislation, known as the SAFETY Act. This law, which prohibits school districts from mandating parental notifications if a child starts using different pronouns, prompted Musk to move the headquarters of SpaceX and X from California to Texas.

He declared, "This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas."

Offering further reasoning behind his vehement stance, Musk explained that nobody had adequately informed him about the implications of puberty blockers, stating that he was not told that these drugs are "actually just sterilization drugs." Despite expert consensus that puberty blockers do not affect fertility long-term, Musk remains adamant about the harm these treatments could cause.

Vivian, who legally changed her name and renounced any associations with her father in 2022, has distanced herself from Musk, citing irreconcilable differences. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to [my] biological father in any way, shape or form," she stated in court filings. Musk attributes their strained relationship to her progressive schooling in Los Angeles, contributing to his growing "anti-woke sentiments."

Musk's public stance has seen him shift from center-left politics towards right-leaning rhetoric, aligning himself with figures who oppose clean energy and support conservative ideologies. His controversial comments continue to pervade public discussions, often polarizing opinions among the young and old alike.