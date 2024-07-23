Christina Hall Goes Daring in Mini Dress for 'Girls Night' Amid Josh Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

After filing for divorce from her husband, the 'Christina on the Coast' host enjoys a 'girls night' with her friend Kristin Rosowski at Delilah in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall apparently is living her life to the fullest following her separation from Josh Hall. After filing for divorce from her husband, the "Christina on the Coast" host, formerly known as Christina El Moussa, enjoyed a "girls night" with her friend.

On Saturday, July 20, the 41-year-old reality TV star offered social media users a look at her fun activity with one of her pals. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated her followers to a photo from her night out with her friend Kristin Rosowski.

Christina appeared to have grabbed dinner with Kristin at Delilah in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the never-before-seen picture, the two of them were striking a pose in front of the restaurant. They stood side-by-side as they flashed their radiant big smiles at the camera.

For the fun outing, Christina went daring in a hot red mini dress that was short enough to expose her upper thighs. The shiny sleeveless dress also came with a very low-cut design. She completed the look with a pair of black high heels, earrings, a stack of bracelets and some rings.

In addition, Christina, who looked stunning with her makeup, styled her long blonde locks in loose waves and parted her bangs in the middle. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Girls night with my girl," adding a red heart emoji.

It apparently was Christina's first "girls night" since filing for divorce from her husband Josh. On July 16, it was reported that Christina and Josh had filed divorce papers in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation began on July 8, according to the filing.

Since the filing, the former co-host of "Flip or Flop" has deleted a wedding photo from her Instagram page and seemingly attempted to remove her tattoos related to Josh. During a Wednesday, July 17 outing, she covered a mystery tattoo on her engagement ring with a Band-Aid. Furthermore, she seemingly was in the process of removing a heart-shaped key tattoo on her hand.