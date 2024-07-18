 
Christina Hall Apparently Removing Tattoos Related to Josh After Filing for Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

One day after it was reported that Christina and Josh had filed for divorce, the 'Christina on the Coast' host is spotted covering a mystery ink on her finger with a Band-Aid.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall (Christina El Moussa) is apparently in the process of removing some of her tattoos. After filing for divorce from Josh Hall, the "Christina on the Coast" host seemingly tried to get rid of her inks related to her estranged husband.

On Wednesday, July 17, the 41-year-old reality TV star stepped out solo for a shopping spree. In a series of pictures obtained and published by Daily Mail, it could be seen that she was covering a mystery tattoo on her engagement ring with a Band-Aid.

Christina, who was the co-host of "Flip or Flop", was caught on camera carrying several shopping bags. She looked in good spirits during the day out as she was spotted flashing her radiant smile in one of the pictures.

Christina opted to wear a casual ensemble, including a short-sleeved dark gray tee that came with graphics on its front side. She also donned a pair of black pants, hoop earrings, sunglasses, rings and bracelets. In addition, her long blonde hair was let loose, styled in waves and parted in the middle.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier that day, Christina flaunted the mystery tattoo on her engagement ring. She displayed the black ink when she was talking over the phone. Furthermore, she seemingly was in the process of removing a heart-shaped key tattoo on her hand.

Christina and Josh appeared to have got matching inks. It was revealed that Josh "got an infinity symbol tattooed on his wedding finger." He debuted the body art during a trip to Cabo in 2022.

The new sighting came one day after it was reported that Christina and Josh had filed divorce papers in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation began on July 8, according to the filing.

Sources claimed that Christina, who recently removed a wedding photo from her Instagram page, and Josh had been experiencing marital issues for some time. Josh had previously denied any problems, stating that they were "still going strong" just four months ago.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Christina Haack Shows Off New BF Christopher Larocca and Their Jet-Set Life Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack Shows Off New BF Christopher Larocca and Their Jet-Set Life Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack Kisses New Beau Christopher Larocca Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack Kisses New Beau Christopher Larocca Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Haack Removes Another Tattoo Linked to Ex Josh Hall Amid Bitter Divorce

Christina Haack Removes Another Tattoo Linked to Ex Josh Hall Amid Bitter Divorce

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo