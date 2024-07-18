Christina Hall Apparently Removing Tattoos Related to Josh After Filing for Divorce

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall (Christina El Moussa) is apparently in the process of removing some of her tattoos. After filing for divorce from Josh Hall, the "Christina on the Coast" host seemingly tried to get rid of her inks related to her estranged husband.

On Wednesday, July 17, the 41-year-old reality TV star stepped out solo for a shopping spree. In a series of pictures obtained and published by Daily Mail, it could be seen that she was covering a mystery tattoo on her engagement ring with a Band-Aid.

Christina, who was the co-host of "Flip or Flop", was caught on camera carrying several shopping bags. She looked in good spirits during the day out as she was spotted flashing her radiant smile in one of the pictures.

Christina opted to wear a casual ensemble, including a short-sleeved dark gray tee that came with graphics on its front side. She also donned a pair of black pants, hoop earrings, sunglasses, rings and bracelets. In addition, her long blonde hair was let loose, styled in waves and parted in the middle.

Earlier that day, Christina flaunted the mystery tattoo on her engagement ring. She displayed the black ink when she was talking over the phone. Furthermore, she seemingly was in the process of removing a heart-shaped key tattoo on her hand.

Christina and Josh appeared to have got matching inks. It was revealed that Josh "got an infinity symbol tattooed on his wedding finger." He debuted the body art during a trip to Cabo in 2022.

The new sighting came one day after it was reported that Christina and Josh had filed divorce papers in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation began on July 8, according to the filing.

Sources claimed that Christina, who recently removed a wedding photo from her Instagram page, and Josh had been experiencing marital issues for some time. Josh had previously denied any problems, stating that they were "still going strong" just four months ago.