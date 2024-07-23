Chris Brown and Yella Beezy Accused of 'Brutally' Beating Four Men Backstage in $50M Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown and Yella Beezy have found themselves being entangled in legal battle. The two musicians have been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for allegedly "brutally" beating four men backstge during Breezy's "11:11 Tour" stop in Texas.

Filing the suit on Monday, July 22, were Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell. Aside from CB and Beezy, the plaintiffs named U.K. rapper Sinko Ceej, Omololu "Hood Boss" Akinlolu, Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. and Live Nation Marketing, Inc. as defendants.

In the complaint, the four men said they attended the second night of Brown's "11:11 Tour" stop in Fort Worth at the Dickies Arena. Once the July 20 show was over, they, along with around 40 women, were invited backstage to CB's VIP area.

It reportedly took CB 30 minutes to finally show up in the VIP area. Thus, the plaintiffs decided to leave as they were tired of waiting. Bush, however, congratulated the "Under the Influence" hitmaker once he met him.

While CB allegedly responded well to Bush's greeting, someone from the singer's entourage yelled to him, "Man, you don't remember you two were beefing?" CB then allegedly told his crew to attack Bush.

In the legal docs, Bush claimed he was surrounded by 7-10 members of CB's crew, who punched and kicked him. He also claimed an entourage member known as Hood Boss threw a chair at his head.

The plaintiffs also accused CB of sending Beezy and co. to "f**k up" Parker, chasing him into a dead-end staircase with a locked door.“Brown encouraged his companions to join in the assault simultaneously. "Brown and his entourage then continued to beat Plaintiff Parker closed fisted for almost minutes, repeatedly stomping on Defendant Parker's head, kicking his face and ribs, and causing severe bodily injury," the lawsuit read.

CB and his crew are also accused of punching Powell in the shoulder and punching Lewis in the shoulder and chest. All four men suffered severe injuries and required various medical treatments. Thus, the plaintiff, who also filed for restraining orders against CB, Beezy and Ceej, are seeking $50 in damages.