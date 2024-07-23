Big Sean Slams Rumors Saying Kanye West Was Behind His Album Leak

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Music

The 36-year-old Detroit native speaks up after a Kanye fan claimed that they was the one who leaked his 'Better Me Than You' album, following Ye's instruction.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Big Sean might have had a fall out with Kanye West in the past, but he made sure that they're not holding grudges toward each other. Upon hearing rumors saying Ye was behind his album leak, the "I Don't F**k With You" hitmaker took to social media to defend his former label boss.

When shutting down the claim on Instagram Live, the 36-year-old stated, "I know he wouldn't do that 'cause that's trash. I know he wouldn't do no s**t like that. Whoever did do that, just know that it did f**k me up." The Detroit native then stressed, "I know he ain't do that. N***as talking about, 'Ye did that.' I know he ain't do that."

"You see this plaque right here?" the emcee added while giving fans a mini tour of his house. "It says 185 million records sold under G.O.O.D. Music. I love G.O.O.D. Music. S**t, they made more money off my music than I did!"

"And leaking a n***a's s**t? I had access to a lot of exclusives - not just him, but other people's too," he continued. "And I would never leak nobody's s**t, so I know he ain't do that. Whoever started that rumor, y'all on some bulls**t."

A Kanye fan previously claimed that they was the one who leaked Big Sean's "Better Me Than You" album. The fan allegedly wrote in a message, "Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here's the album, f**k him and his whole team."

Referring to Big Sean's lead single "Precision", the fan continued, "Precision is on the album, just not in these files. This was the album as of couple months ago. Features Nas, Dream, Jhene, and some other people." The fan also claimed, "Ye told me to leak it."

In response, Sean wrote on Instagram, "I'm a just start droppin this new music before they leak it all." He added a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.