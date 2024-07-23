Ariana Madix Opens Up About Cosmetic Procedures

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix, star of "Vanderpump Rules" and host of "Love Island USA", has shared details about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone. She recently responded to speculation about her plastic surgery on Instagram, clearing the air on what work she has and hasn't had done.

She disclosed receiving Botox in her glabellar lines, outer brow, and neck. In 2019, she had a MyEllevate procedure on her neck, performed by Beverly Hills, CA plastic surgeon Greg Mueller, MD. Ariana admitted to using minimal lip filler and chin filler, acknowledging that her facial structure cannot handle large amounts of filler.

Madix denied rumors of having fillers elsewhere on her face or undergoing eyelid surgery. She emphasized that not all changes are due to plastic surgery and encouraged transparency in discussing aesthetic enhancements.

Ariana's honesty is refreshing in an industry that often shies away from revealing the truth about such procedures. Her willingness to share her experience promotes a healthy dialogue about plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments. By dispelling rumors and providing detailed information, she helps normalize transparency and encourage others to embrace their own choices.

Despite being open about her past procedures, Ariana emphasizes that she has never shied away from the truth. She has previously acknowledged her sponsorship deals and defended her transparency in the face of personal tragedy. Her consistency in speaking openly about various aspects of her life, including her cosmetic enhancements, showcases her commitment to authenticity.