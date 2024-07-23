Drake Trolled for Sporting Tupac T-Shirt in New Photo

Instagram Celebrity

After showing off his new BMW that appears similar to that of Tupac, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker rocks an oversized tee featuring a black-and-white picture of the late artist.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake has been roasted for seemingly showing his love to Tupac Shakur. The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker, who recently unveiled his new BMW that appears similar to that of Tupac, was trolled by many social media users for sporting a T-shirt of the late rapper.

On Monday, July 22, the 37-year-old Canadian hip-hop artist offered social media users a look at his casual outfit. Making use of Instagram Stories, he treated his followers to a photo of him rocking an oversized short-sleeved black tee, which came with a black-and-white photo of Tupac and green graphics on its front side.

Drake, who is also famous as Drizzy, completed the look with a pair of long blue denim pants that had a wide-leg design. To match the graphics on his T-shirt, he put on a pair of green sneakers. He also sported a wrist watch and styled his black braided hair to a slick back hairdo.

In the never-before-seen picture, it could be seen that the "One Dance" hitmaker was striking a pose in front of a huge mirror. He was standing up while holding the waistline of his pants with one of his hands. He covered nearly his entire face with his smartphone, which was covered with a yellow phone case.

The mirror selfie was later shared by blogs via Instagram. It did not take long for the posts to be flooded with online responses from social media users, including those who roasted Drake. One in particular assumed, "In life, Tupac wouldn't never deal with Drake. He would diss him because Tupac doesn't stand for corny ish," adding a slew of laughing face emojis.

Another wrote, "I just know there's some duck lips behind the phone." A third penned, "He ain't been right since KDot ended him," making a reference to Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar. A fourth asked, "How you make a Tupac shirt look wack."

In the meantime, some users compared Drizzy to "a teenage girl," "an IG baddie," "a 14 year-old girl" and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, a few came to his defense with one writing, "Y'all want him to be something he's not so bad and it's weird."