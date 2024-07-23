 
Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo Soak Up the Sun in Miami After Injury
Despite an ankle injury during the Copa America final, the 37-year-old soccer superstar and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, enjoy a relaxing day on a boat in Miami.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lionel Messi, the 37-year-old soccer superstar, is taking some well-deserved rest and relaxation after suffering a ligament injury during the Copa America final. On Monday, July 22, his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, shared photos on Instagram showcasing their day on the water, where they were joined by Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez and his wife, Sofia Balbi.

The couple posed for a photo on the yacht, with Roccuzzo wearing a pink bikini and Messi in red swim trunks. While Roccuzzo appeared to have enjoyed some time in the water, Messi prioritized his recovery and wore a boot on his injured foot.

After Argentina's historic Copa America win over Colombia, Messi celebrated with his family, including Roccuzzo and their three sons. Roccuzzo expressed her support, posting family photos on Instagram with the caption "Champions of America."

Despite his injury, Messi and Roccuzzo enjoyed their day on the boat, with Roccuzzo sharing a video of Messi resting on a sofa with a cup in hand. Inter Miami's reported $20.4 million contract for Messi has given Beckham "goosebumps," according to comments made to The Times of London.

Messi was forced to exit the Copa América final in the 64th minute due to his injury and was unable to return to action. However, he remained supportive of his teammates and celebrated with them after their victory.

