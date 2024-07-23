Stephen Colbert Praises Biden's Withdrawal, Retires Biden Aviators

CBS Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Stephen Colbert on Monday, July 22 episode of"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" lauded President Joe Biden's choice to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, characterizing him as a "selfless leader." The resignation, according to Colbert, places Biden among "history's most selfless leaders," akin to George Washington and Roman general Cincinnatus.

Colbert lauded Biden's letter announcing his withdrawal, describing it as a testament to his "courage, grace, humility, and true patriotism." He recalled encouraging Biden to run in 2015 and praised his leadership in navigating the pandemic, reviving the economy, rallying allies, and reasserting America's global standing. Notably, Colbert emphasized that Biden's presidency had been distinguished by the absence of Donald Trump.

Colbert announced his retirement of "Joe Biden is old" jokes, indicating that they would be repurposed into "Donald Trump is old" jokes, given Trump's status as the oldest presidential nominee in history. He acknowledged the endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris by various celebrities and performed a viral TikTok dance to Charli XCX's "Apple", a popular song associated with Harris online.

In recounting Biden's achievements, Colbert praised his handling of the pandemic, vaccination efforts, economic recovery, and foreign policy initiatives. He emphasized Biden's success in "not being Donald Trump," a sentiment he described as "inspiring." Colbert expressed admiration for Biden's decision to step aside and acknowledged that he would miss his presence. He donned a new pair of aviators, acknowledging the absence of an impression for Harris, and proceeded to joke about Trump's age, flipping a binder labeled "Joe Biden Old" to read "Donald Trump Old".