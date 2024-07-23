Ernie Hudson Remembers 'The Crow' Co-Star Brandon Lee's Kindness

Crowvision Inc. Celebrity

Ernie reveals that he and his wife, Linda Kingsberg, had dinner with the late actor just days before Lee's tragic death in 1994 during the production of 'The Crow'.

AceShowbiz - Ernie Hudson fondly recalled the exceptional kindness that Brandon Lee exhibited towards him and his wife, Linda Kingsberg, at a dinner just days before Lee's tragic death in 1994 during the production of "The Crow". After Linda's brother passed away unexpectedly, Hudson and Linda traveled from North Carolina to Minneapolis for the funeral. Before their departure, they shared a meal with Lee, who offered solace and encouragement to Linda.

Hudson revealed that he was disillusioned with filmmaking after the death of his brother-in-law, but Lee urged him to persevere. "He said, 'Ernie, hang in. I'm not just starring in this. I just signed a three-picture deal. I'm getting married. We just bought a house. Life is good and I'm sure it's gonna happen for you. Just hang in there, and you'll be like me.' "

Upon their arrival in Minneapolis, Hudson received the devastating news of Lee's death from a prop gun accident. He initially refused to continue filming but ultimately decided to complete the project in Lee's honor. Hudson expressed his belief that Lee would have been proud of the movie and destined for stardom had he survived.

Hudson first met Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, eight years prior to their collaboration on "The Crow". It was Lee who specifically requested Hudson's involvement in the film. Hudson described Lee as an exceptional individual with a gift for inclusivity.

Meanwhile, in a separate conversation with celebrity trainer Tony Horton, Hudson disclosed his secret to a long and happy marriage with Linda for nearly four decades. He attributed their success to a simple yet profound realization: it's more important to prioritize one's partner's happiness than to be right. Hudson cited an incident involving an argument over toilet paper as a turning point in his understanding. Despite differing views, he chose to defer to Linda's preference.

"If me opening the door is an issue for you, then I'll open the door," Hudson explained. "What am I going to fight over? I'm good." Hudson emphasized the importance of accepting his wife for who she is and loving her unconditionally, regardless of whether or not they always agree.