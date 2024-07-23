Madonna's Surprise Appearance Steals the Show at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Facebook Celebrity

Wearing a blazer dress, ankle boots, and sunglasses, the pop icon makes a stunning appearance at the NYC premiere of the movie alongside her 11-year-old twins, Estere and Stella.

AceShowbiz - Pop icon Madonna made a stunning appearance at the New York City premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine", leaving fans awestruck with her signature style and giving her blessing to the film's use of her iconic hit "Like a Prayer".

The star power at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere in New York City was already dazzling, but Madonna's surprise appearance eclipsed them all. The 65-year-old pop icon stepped onto the red carpet in a daring black blazer dress, ankle boots, and sunglasses, transforming the step-and-repeat into her personal runway.

Madonna was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins, Estere and Stella, who posed for pictures alongside the film's stars, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. Her appearance came in support of the Marvel movie, which features a remix of her 1989 hit "Like a Prayer".

Prior to the premiere, Reynolds, Jackman, and Levy revealed how they had personally visited Madonna to seek her permission to use the song. They presented her with the sequence where it would be featured, and to their delight, she enthusiastically approved.

"She gave a great note," Reynolds shared. "She watched it, and I'm not kidding, [she said], 'You need to do this.' And damn it, if she wasn't like spot on."

Madonna also has a son named David Banda, who recently made headlines for comments he made about struggling financially after moving out of his mother's home. However, Banda later refuted these claims, stating that he is "very happy" and "not living out on the streets."

Madonna's appearance at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere was not only a surprise for fans but also a testament to her enduring star power. Her blessing on the film's use of "Like a Prayer" adds another layer of excitement to the highly anticipated release.