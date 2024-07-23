Justine Bateman Announces AI-Free Film Festival for 2025

Cover Images/Kristin Callahan Movie

The celebrated director has spearheaded a unique film festival, CREDO 23, that will run from March 28-30, 2025 and celebrate human creativity in the face of generative AI's rise.

AceShowbiz - Justine Bateman, director of "Violet", has long raised concerns about the detrimental effects of generative AI on the creative community. Inspired by the growing embrace of AI in studios, streamers and film festivals, she has established the CREDO 23 Film Festival.

Set to premiere in Los Angeles in 2025, the CREDO 23 Film Festival is a refuge for filmmakers who oppose the use of AI in their work. The festival aims to create a space where human artists are celebrated and financially supported to continue their craft.

Bateman and the festival organizers decry AI as "based on stolen work" and a generator of regurgitated content. They emphasize that creativity should not be stifled by conformity or the displacement of human artists.

The CREDO 23 Film Festival accepts submissions from August 1 to October 31, 2024. Film fans can purchase badges from November 1. The festival will run from March 28-30, 2025, at the American Legion, Post 43, in Hollywood.

The festival is organized by the CREDO 23 Council, a group of film and series professionals including Bateman, Juliette Lewis, Matt Weiner, Reed Morano and Arianne Phillips.

Bateman has consistently advocated against the unchecked use of AI in the entertainment industry through her involvement in SAG-AFTRA negotiations and the recent launch of the CREDO 23 VFX stamp.

As industry contractions intensify, the backlash against AI has strengthened. Bateman's initiative aligns with the growing support for union-made work and the preservation of human creativity in all aspects of filmmaking.