Andre 3000 Discusses Modern Hip-Hop Artists Who 'Sound the Same'

Cover Images/Dara Kushner Music

When making an appearance on 'The Shop', the hip-hop legend and one-half of OutKast shares his perspective on the criticism that modern hip-hop artists 'sound the same,'

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Andre 3000 recently appeared on LeBron James and Maverick Carter's "The Shop" podcast alongside Sexyy Red and others, where he discussed the evolution of hip-hop and his thoughts on the current landscape.

One of the topics touched upon was the common critique that modern hip-hop artists sound indistinguishable. Andre 3000 offered his insights, drawing on his own experiences in the industry. "When we first started as OutKast, we sounded like everyone else because that's what we were influenced by," he explained. "Now, artists don't have the time to cultivate their own sound because they can quickly jump on the mic."

He used Future and 2 Chainz as examples, stating that both artists underwent significant transformations in their sound before becoming popular. "If they came out today, they might not have had the same success because of how easy it is to release music," he said.

Andre 3000 believes that the lack of time for artistic development is a major factor in the homogeneity of modern hip-hop. He argues that platforms like TikTok and the immediacy of social media fame have come at the expense of genuine creativity. "You don't get time to hone who you are," he said. "You can quickly jump on a microphone and get an audience, but that doesn't allow for the same level of growth and refinement."

Other hip-hop veterans have echoed Andre 3000's sentiment. E-40, in an interview with "CBS Mornings", expressed concerns about the lack of originality and the prevalence of copycats in the genre.