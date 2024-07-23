Travis Scott Extends Record-Breaking 'Circus Maximus World Tour'

Instagram Music

The acclaimed rapper is bringing his 'Circus Maximus World Tour' to new heights, announcing ten additional dates in Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

AceShowbiz - International superstar Travis Scott (II) has added several new dates to his widely successful "Circus Maximus World Tour". Following the European and U.K. legs, Scott's world tour will extend to South America, Australia and New Zealand in September and October.

Santiago, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bogota, San Juan, Mexico City, Brisbane and Auckland are among the latest destinations added to what has become an actual world tour for Scott since starting last October.

The latest dates bring the Circus Maximus Tour to a total of 72 shows over a 12-and-a-half-month period, ending with a performance at Eden Park in Auckland on Halloween.

The "Circus Maximus World Tour" is the culmination of a yearlong victory lap for Scott. Across its first 44 dates, the tour has reportedly grossed nearly $96 million, taking its place among the highest-grossing rap tours of all time with sixteen dates remaining.

Scott's latest announcement includes a one-night-only stadium show in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The Latin American dates will feature performances in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Bogota, San Juan,and Mexico City. In Australia, he will take the stage in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.

Tickets for the Latin American dates will be available starting with presales beginning Wednesday, July 24. General onsales begin Thursday, July 25 at TravisScott.com. Tickets for the Australia and New Zealand dates will be available starting with presales beginning Monday, July 29. General onsales begin Friday, August 2 at TravisScott.com.