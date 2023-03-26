Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Instagram Music

The Maroon 5 lead vocalist tells the audience how much he loves his wife Behati Prinsloo and their children when performing at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine let Behati Prinsloo and their kids know how important they are to him. During the opening night of Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency, the singer gave a shout-out to his wife and their three children.

When performing at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater on Friday, March 24, the 44-year-old told the audience how much he loves his model wife and their children, daughters Dusty Rose, Gio Grace and a newborn baby. According to PEOPLE, he added that he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

This arrived months after Adam was hit with a cheating scandal. He was accused of cheating on Behati after his flirty messages to other women were revealed in 2022, while she was pregnant with their third child. He later issued a statement denying that he had "an affair," but admitted to showing "poor judgement" and that he "crossed the line."

Addressing the controversy, the "Memories" singer stressed that his family is "all I care about in this world." He added, "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again." He also emphasized that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

In January of this year, Adam and Behati welcomed their third child, whose name and gender are still kept private. Earlier this month, they made their red carpet return since the sexting scandal by hitting the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills on March 12.

On March 18, the couple looked all loved up as they visited Disneyland to celebrate his 44th birthday. The mom of three wasn't even shy to show her love for her husband as she showered him with kisses during the family outing.

You can share this post!