 

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal
Instagram
Music

The Maroon 5 lead vocalist tells the audience how much he loves his wife Behati Prinsloo and their children when performing at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine let Behati Prinsloo and their kids know how important they are to him. During the opening night of Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency, the singer gave a shout-out to his wife and their three children.

When performing at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater on Friday, March 24, the 44-year-old told the audience how much he loves his model wife and their children, daughters Dusty Rose, Gio Grace and a newborn baby. According to PEOPLE, he added that he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

This arrived months after Adam was hit with a cheating scandal. He was accused of cheating on Behati after his flirty messages to other women were revealed in 2022, while she was pregnant with their third child. He later issued a statement denying that he had "an affair," but admitted to showing "poor judgement" and that he "crossed the line."

  Editors' Pick

Addressing the controversy, the "Memories" singer stressed that his family is "all I care about in this world." He added, "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again." He also emphasized that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

In January of this year, Adam and Behati welcomed their third child, whose name and gender are still kept private. Earlier this month, they made their red carpet return since the sexting scandal by hitting the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills on March 12.

On March 18, the couple looked all loved up as they visited Disneyland to celebrate his 44th birthday. The mom of three wasn't even shy to show her love for her husband as she showered him with kisses during the family outing.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Strangulation and Assault After Row With Woman

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
Related Posts
Adam Levine Launches Lawsuit After Allegedly Being Swindled by Antique Car Dealer

Adam Levine Launches Lawsuit After Allegedly Being Swindled by Antique Car Dealer

Ten Musicians Who've Had Terrible Encounters With Fans Onstage

Ten Musicians Who've Had Terrible Encounters With Fans Onstage

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

Adam Levine Goes Shirtless in Music Video for The Rudeboyz's 'Ojala' ft. Maluma

Adam Levine Goes Shirtless in Music Video for The Rudeboyz's 'Ojala' ft. Maluma

Latest News
Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
  • Mar 26, 2023

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital
  • Mar 26, 2023

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal
  • Mar 26, 2023

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan
  • Mar 26, 2023

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde
  • Mar 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time
  • Mar 26, 2023

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

Most Read
Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert
Music

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Playboi Carti Becomes Butt of Internet Jokes After Video of Him Recording Ad-Libs Goes Viral

Playboi Carti Becomes Butt of Internet Jokes After Video of Him Recording Ad-Libs Goes Viral

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Yung Miami Downplays Trolling Over Her Rap Style

Yung Miami Downplays Trolling Over Her Rap Style

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Ticketmaster Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit Over Insane Ticket Prices of Drake's Upcoming Tour

Ticketmaster Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit Over Insane Ticket Prices of Drake's Upcoming Tour

Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn

Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn

Lana Del Rey Releases 9th Album, Fills It With Songs About Family and Relationships

Lana Del Rey Releases 9th Album, Fills It With Songs About Family and Relationships