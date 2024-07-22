 
Andrew Garfield's Witch Girlfriend Slams Misogynistic Reaction to Their Relationship
Cover Images/Instagram
Celebrity

Dr. Kate Tomas, who identifies as a 'professional witch' and 'spiritual mentor,' has faced scrutiny and criticism since her relationship with the 'The Amazing Spider-Man' began.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dr. Kate Tomas, girlfriend of Andrew Garfield, has criticized the "misogynistic" public interest in their relationship, highlighting the tendency to diminish women's accomplishments in favor of their association with men.

Dr. Tomas, who has been divorced four times and identifies as a "professional witch" and "spiritual mentor," has faced scrutiny and criticism since her relationship with Garfield began. In an interview with the Sunday Times, she expressed her frustration with the focus on her relationship rather than her own achievements.

  Editors' Pick

"It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," Tomas said. "I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow."

Tomas also addressed the harsh criticism she has faced from other women online, including comments about her appearance. "Nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly, I'm unattractive, I'm less than in every conceivable way," she said.

Garfield, who is 40 years old, confirmed his relationship with Tomas in April when they were photographed holding hands on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham. Their outing came two months after Garfield was seen with Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'Chicken Shop Date' Host Amelia Dimoldenberg Breaks Silence on Andrew Garfield Romance Rumors

'Chicken Shop Date' Host Amelia Dimoldenberg Breaks Silence on Andrew Garfield Romance Rumors

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Spotted on Date: They 'Quietly' Start Dating

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Spotted on Date: They 'Quietly' Start Dating

Andrew Garfield Replaces Florence Pugh With Cardboard Cutout on Red Carpet, She Reacts

Andrew Garfield Replaces Florence Pugh With Cardboard Cutout on Red Carpet, She Reacts

Video: Andrew Garfield Opens Up About Missing His Late Mother on Sesame Workshop

Video: Andrew Garfield Opens Up About Missing His Late Mother on Sesame Workshop

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo