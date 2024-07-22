Andrew Garfield's Witch Girlfriend Slams Misogynistic Reaction to Their Relationship

AceShowbiz - Dr. Kate Tomas, girlfriend of Andrew Garfield, has criticized the "misogynistic" public interest in their relationship, highlighting the tendency to diminish women's accomplishments in favor of their association with men.

Dr. Tomas, who has been divorced four times and identifies as a "professional witch" and "spiritual mentor," has faced scrutiny and criticism since her relationship with Garfield began. In an interview with the Sunday Times, she expressed her frustration with the focus on her relationship rather than her own achievements.

"It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," Tomas said. "I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow."

Tomas also addressed the harsh criticism she has faced from other women online, including comments about her appearance. "Nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly, I'm unattractive, I'm less than in every conceivable way," she said.

Garfield, who is 40 years old, confirmed his relationship with Tomas in April when they were photographed holding hands on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham. Their outing came two months after Garfield was seen with Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower.