Lindsay Lohan Takes a Magical Day at Disneyland Amidst 'Freaky Friday 2' Filming

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan reunited with Jamie Lee Curtis to film the highly anticipated "Freaky Friday 2" sequel, but she recently took a few days off to spend some quality time with her family at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Disneyland Resort shared a photo on social media of Lohan posing with Mickey Mouse in her stylish outfit. She also shared several photos and videos on her Instagram Story, including one of Cinderella's Castle and another of herself posing with her back to Mickey Mouse.

Lohan captioned one photo with, "Ready for the day!" She traded her mouse ears for a Mickey Mouse baseball cap for a selfie later in the afternoon, flashing a radiant smile.

The actress posed with her family members inside a Radiator Springs Racers convertible and shared a photo with the caption, "Let's ride!!!!" She expressed her excitement for the roller coasters and watched the marching band's performance. The group ended their day with a dazzling fireworks show.

While at the park, Lohan expressed her enthusiasm for Space Mountain and shared a video on Instagram of herself on the It's A Small World attraction. She also shared a selfie from California Adventure and a picture of the Mickey Funwheel, revealing her plans to ride the Incredicoaster.

Despite taking a break from filming, Lohan has been actively promoting the upcoming "Freaky Friday 2" sequel, posting a photo of herself posing in front of the Disney logo on June 24, the first day of filming. The movie, scheduled for release in 2025, reunites Curtis and Lohan alongside many other cast members from the original film.