'Twisters' Twists Up a Storm at the Box Office

AceShowbiz - "Twisters", the standalone sequel to the beloved 1996 film, roared into theaters over the weekend, churning up an estimated $80.5 million for its debut. The film, starringGlen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, opened in more than 4,100 theaters across the US and exceeded earnings expectations by some $30 million.

This marks the biggest domestic opening weekend ever for a natural disaster film, surpassing "The Day After Tomorrow" ($68.44 million in 2004). "Twisters" is also the third biggest opening weekend of 2024 domestically behind "Inside Out 2" ($154.2 million) and "Dune: Part Two" ($82.5 million).

The film's strong performance was driven by positive critical reviews and audience scores, as well as the appeal of its star-studded cast. The country music soundtrack, featuring songs from Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, also contributed to its success.

"Twisters" outperformed industry tracking figures of about $50 million for its initial outing. It also surpassed the opening weekend of the original "Twister", which starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, by nearly double.

Lee Isaac Chung's action adventure is set in Oklahoma's Tornado Alley and follows Edgar-Jones as a storm chaser who returns to her home state to test a new tracking system. Powell plays a thrill-seeking social media influencer who joins the team.

With its high box office debut, "Twisters" has a strong foundation for continued success throughout the summer. It faces competition from the highly anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" next week, but the film's positive word-of-mouth and audience appeal should help it maintain its momentum.

Top 10 of North American Box Office (Jul. 19-21, 2024):