Katy Perry Appears to Slam Haters Amid 'Woman's World' Backlash

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry may take a jab at haters in a new post on her Instagram account. The "Fireworks" hitmaker seemingly included a subtle dig at people who threw backlash over her new single "Woman's World".

On Sunday, July 21, the former judge of "American Idol" shared on Instagram several photos and videos from her romantic vacay with fiance Orlando Bloom and their 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. One snap saw the "One That Got Away" songstress posing for a mirror selfie inside a bathroom while rocking a skimpy black and white checkered bikini.

"WOMAN'S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition," Katy wrote in the caption. However, it was her location that caught fans' attention. The 39-year-old set her location as "Planet Unbothered."

Thinking that it was her way to slam haters, one of her followers wrote in the comments section, "Planet unbothered - Tell them!" Another said, "She's LIVING," while a third penned, "Unbothered queen."

However, some users took issue with Katy's alleged response to the criticism. " 'Unbothered?' Proves you have no understanding of what people are upset about," a fumed fan wrote. "Planet Unbothered, where hypocrisy reigns," another added.

"Stop pretending like you don't care, we all know you are desperate to be relevant again," someone else commented. Meanwhile, one person chimed in, "I was standing up for you but that location is bothersome."

Katy's post came after it was reported that she's "freaking out" after her new single flopped. The pop star was said to be making her team come up with an idea to save her musical comeback.

"Katy is freaking out right now because she is very aware of the feedback that 'Woman’s World' is getting," an insider told Daily Mail. "She is pointing the fingers at everyone but herself, but it is her own fault."

The source pointed out that Katy risked her career by collaborating with Dr. Luke for her new single. She additionally received backlash from transgender activists over her alleged exclusive music video for "Woman's World". They called out the mom of one for including a glittery uterus in the music video for the female empowerment track.