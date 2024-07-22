 
'Twisters' Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveals EP Steven Spielberg Suggested to Omit Kiss
Universal Pictures
Movie

According to the actress, the executive producer's note led to this twist, which aims to emphasize the characters' shared passion rather than a romantic storyline.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - The standalone sequel to "Twister" received a blockbuster-worthy opening, and one of its biggest talking points is the lack of a kiss between its lead characters. Executive producer Steven Spielberg's note led to this twist, which aims to emphasize the characters' shared passion rather than a romantic storyline.

Spielberg's influence extended beyond the editing room. In an interview with Collider, actress Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed that it was Spielberg's suggestion to remove the kiss at the end of the film. She agreed that it prevented the film from feeling too cliched and suggested the characters' story continued beyond that moment.

  Editors' Pick

Co-star Glen Powell concurred, explaining that the film primarily focused on Edgar-Jones' character Kate's return to storm chasing. A kiss would have detracted from that central theme.

Director Lee Isaac Chung agreed with Spielberg's note and even filmed an ending with a kiss, but audiences found it polarizing. Chung believes the ending without a kiss is more effective, allowing viewers to speculate about the characters' future and providing a "celebratory, good way" to conclude the film.

The lack of a kiss did not seem to affect the film's commercial performance. "Twisters" grossed $80.5 million in its first week of release, proving that Spielberg's note, which has helped him maintain his status in the industry, remains relevant and effective.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Glen Powell Addresses 'Twisters' Kiss Controversy

Glen Powell Addresses 'Twisters' Kiss Controversy

'Twisters' Twists Up a Storm at the Box Office

'Twisters' Twists Up a Storm at the Box Office

'Twister' Director Adamant It Can't Be Remade

'Twister' Director Adamant It Can't Be Remade

Glen Powell Joins Daisy Edgar-Jones in 'Twister' Sequel

Glen Powell Joins Daisy Edgar-Jones in 'Twister' Sequel

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo