AceShowbiz - The standalone sequel to "Twister" received a blockbuster-worthy opening, and one of its biggest talking points is the lack of a kiss between its lead characters. Executive producer Steven Spielberg's note led to this twist, which aims to emphasize the characters' shared passion rather than a romantic storyline.

Spielberg's influence extended beyond the editing room. In an interview with Collider, actress Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed that it was Spielberg's suggestion to remove the kiss at the end of the film. She agreed that it prevented the film from feeling too cliched and suggested the characters' story continued beyond that moment.

Co-star Glen Powell concurred, explaining that the film primarily focused on Edgar-Jones' character Kate's return to storm chasing. A kiss would have detracted from that central theme.

Director Lee Isaac Chung agreed with Spielberg's note and even filmed an ending with a kiss, but audiences found it polarizing. Chung believes the ending without a kiss is more effective, allowing viewers to speculate about the characters' future and providing a "celebratory, good way" to conclude the film.

The lack of a kiss did not seem to affect the film's commercial performance. "Twisters" grossed $80.5 million in its first week of release, proving that Spielberg's note, which has helped him maintain his status in the industry, remains relevant and effective.