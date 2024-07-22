Kim Kardashian and Khloe Team Up for Hilarious Bodysuit Assist

AceShowbiz - On Sunday, July 21, Kim Kardashian, 43, shared a humorous video on her Instagram Stories showcasing her sister Khloe Kardashian, 40, assisting her with snapping a black "SKIMS" bodysuit. Kim joked in the caption, "Things I find in my phone. ... thanks @KhloeKardashian."

In the clip, Kim filmed herself in a bathroom mirror while Khloe attempted to fasten the bodysuit's snaps, which were inconveniently located under Kim's pants. "This is literally what sisters do," Kim quipped. "I can't snap my bodysuit!"

The sisters chatted as Khloe laughed and worked persistently on the snaps. "This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long," Khloe explained. "When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?' " Khloe exclaimed after securing one snap, "There's one."

The Kardashian sisters have been busy this summer. They recently traveled to India for the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On Friday, July 14, Khloé shared photos of herself and Kim at the ceremony, writing, "I can't believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie."

During their trip, the sisters visited a temple and served food alongside Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia. Kim shared photos from their spiritual experience on Tuesday, July 16. "I'm forever grateful," she captioned her post.

Last month, Kim celebrated Khloe's 40th birthday with a grand party and showcased her dance moves on Instagram. "So apparently I was doing this multiple times 'til we shut the party down," she joked in a caption.