 
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Team Up for Hilarious Bodysuit Assist
Instagram
Celebrity

In an Instagram video, Kim films herself in a bathroom mirror while her sister attempts to fasten the bodysuit's snaps, which are inconveniently located under the SKIMS founder's pants.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Sunday, July 21, Kim Kardashian, 43, shared a humorous video on her Instagram Stories showcasing her sister Khloe Kardashian, 40, assisting her with snapping a black "SKIMS" bodysuit. Kim joked in the caption, "Things I find in my phone. ... thanks @KhloeKardashian."

In the clip, Kim filmed herself in a bathroom mirror while Khloe attempted to fasten the bodysuit's snaps, which were inconveniently located under Kim's pants. "This is literally what sisters do," Kim quipped. "I can't snap my bodysuit!"

The sisters chatted as Khloe laughed and worked persistently on the snaps. "This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long," Khloe explained. "When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?' " Khloe exclaimed after securing one snap, "There's one."

  Editors' Pick

The Kardashian sisters have been busy this summer. They recently traveled to India for the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On Friday, July 14, Khloé shared photos of herself and Kim at the ceremony, writing, "I can't believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie."

During their trip, the sisters visited a temple and served food alongside Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia. Kim shared photos from their spiritual experience on Tuesday, July 16. "I'm forever grateful," she captioned her post.

Last month, Kim celebrated Khloe's 40th birthday with a grand party and showcased her dance moves on Instagram. "So apparently I was doing this multiple times 'til we shut the party down," she joked in a caption.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Sparks Dating Rumors After Sharing Cozy Pictures With Hunky Man

Kim Kardashian Sparks Dating Rumors After Sharing Cozy Pictures With Hunky Man

Kim Kardashian Imposes These Strict Rules at Home to Protect Kids Amid Kanye West Chaos

Kim Kardashian Imposes These Strict Rules at Home to Protect Kids Amid Kanye West Chaos

O.J. Simpson's Bible Sold for Hefty Sum at Auction After Kim Kardashian's $15K Attempt to Buy It

O.J. Simpson's Bible Sold for Hefty Sum at Auction After Kim Kardashian's $15K Attempt to Buy It

Kim Kardashian 'Proud' of North West's Cameo in FKA Twigs' Provocative Video Despite Backlash

Kim Kardashian 'Proud' of North West's Cameo in FKA Twigs' Provocative Video Despite Backlash

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo