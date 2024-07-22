Jamie Lee Curtis, Demi Lovato and More Rally Behind Kamala Harris After Joe Biden's Withdrawal

AceShowbiz - President Joe Biden's announcement that he would not pursue a second term has sparked a flurry of celebrity reactions, with many throwing their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the new frontrunner for the Democratic Party's nomination.

Among those expressing their endorsement were Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, Charli XCX, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Demi Lovato. Curtis, 65, shared a series of posts praising Biden's leadership and endorsing Harris. She described Harris as "trusted and tested," an advocate for women's rights and people of color, and a symbol of hope and unity for the nation.

Legend, 45, acknowledged Biden's "consequential first term" and pledged his support for Harris's campaign. He highlighted Biden's achievements in economic recovery, infrastructure investment, and climate change mitigation.

Charli XCX, 31, endorsed Harris on X/Twitter, using a reference to her album's title: "kamala IS brat." Harris subsequently followed her on the platform. Streisand, 82, praised Biden's accomplishments during his term and expressed gratitude for his role in upholding democracy.

Questlove, 53, shared a photo of himself with Harris and encouraged his followers to remain optimistic. He emphasized the importance of unity and the power of positive energy. Lovato, 31, posted a photo of Harris and Biden walking together, expressing her support with the caption, "Let's do this!"

Amy Schumer, Debra Messing and Lisa Ann Walter were also among other celebrities who endorsed Harris and praised Biden's decision to step aside for the sake of the country.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's response to Biden's announcement drew criticism from some celebrities. Singer Bette Midler called him a "schmuck" for referring to Biden as the "worst" president in history.

The choice of Harris as the Democratic nominee is significant as she would become the first woman and the first person of color to serve as president of the United States. Her candidacy is expected to galvanize support from various demographics, including women, people of color, and young voters.