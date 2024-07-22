Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Mathers Sports Thumb Brace After Spotted With Facial Injury

AceShowbiz - Kim Scott Mathers appeared to have injured her thumb and face. After being spotted with a facial injury, the former wife of rapper Eminem sported a sprained thumb brace during a recent day out.

In pictures published by The U.S. Sun on Sunday, July 21, it could be seen that the 49-year-old stepped out solo near her home in Michigan. She was on a shopping spree at a Sally Beauty store.

Kim was photographed wearing a bright red thumb brace on one of her hands as she opened the door of the store. Before making her way into the store, she was caught on camera taking a nap inside her car.

An eyewitness spilled to the media outlet, "She 'seemed fine' despite falling asleep at the wheel and snoozed for a little over an hour as the sun shone through her car window." According to the outlet, she "eventually woke up and made her way across the parking lot."

For the shopping spree on the sunny day, Kim opted to wear a casual ensemble, including a white tank top that came with a plunging neckline. She tucked the top in a pair of long blue denim pants and completed the look with a pair of white Nike shoes as well as a matching belt.

Kim accessorized herself with stacks of bracelets, several silver rings, a matching necklace, a pair of glasses and a black bandana, which featured white patterns all over it. She embraced her short blonde hair and carried a purple clutch.

The new sighting came after Kim was seen with an apparent facial injury. One day prior, The U.S. Sun shared snaps of Kim "with a noticeable mark on her left cheek" near her ear. The outlet noted that seemingly put on "a bandaid over the small injury above a bruise along her jawline."

At that time, Kim was pictured arriving at a parking lot in a local bank. While heading to the bank, she enjoyed a cigarette break. She placed the cigarette in between her lips as she checked the key to her car.