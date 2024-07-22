 
Prince George Celebrates 11th Birthday with New Photo from Princess Kate
Instagram
Celebrity

To celebrate the birthday of their eldest child, Prince William and Princess Kate makes use of Instagram to share a new photo taken by the princess, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince George of Wales, second in line to the throne after his father, celebrated his 11th birthday on July 22nd. The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the occasion by sharing a new photo of their eldest child, taken by Kate herself.

In the black-and-white portrait, Prince George smiles while posing in a dark suit with a white shirt. The photo reflects a more formal aesthetic compared to previous birthday portraits taken by Princess Kate.

  Editors' Pick

Prince George's siblings are Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. George attends the Lambrook School, a private school close to the family's home in Windsor.

Over the past few years, Prince George and his younger siblings have joined their parents for royal engagements and public outings. They have attended Trooping the Colour ceremonies at Buckingham Palace and celebrated Father's Day with a photo of William with the children.

George's mother, Princess Kate, has been undergoing treatment for cancer and recently made her public return at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Prince George Dressed in Red Uniform at King Charles' Coronation

Prince George Dressed in Red Uniform at King Charles' Coronation

Prince George Set to Serve as One of King Charles' Pages of Honour at His Coronation

Prince George Set to Serve as One of King Charles' Pages of Honour at His Coronation

Prince George Gives 'Killer' Warning During 'Spar' With His Classmates

Prince George Gives 'Killer' Warning During 'Spar' With His Classmates

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Praised for Being 'Incredibly Well Behaved' at Queen's Funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Praised for Being 'Incredibly Well Behaved' at Queen's Funeral

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo