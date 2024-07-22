Prince George Celebrates 11th Birthday with New Photo from Princess Kate

AceShowbiz - Prince George of Wales, second in line to the throne after his father, celebrated his 11th birthday on July 22nd. The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the occasion by sharing a new photo of their eldest child, taken by Kate herself.

In the black-and-white portrait, Prince George smiles while posing in a dark suit with a white shirt. The photo reflects a more formal aesthetic compared to previous birthday portraits taken by Princess Kate.

Prince George's siblings are Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. George attends the Lambrook School, a private school close to the family's home in Windsor.

Over the past few years, Prince George and his younger siblings have joined their parents for royal engagements and public outings. They have attended Trooping the Colour ceremonies at Buckingham Palace and celebrated Father's Day with a photo of William with the children.

George's mother, Princess Kate, has been undergoing treatment for cancer and recently made her public return at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.